PayPie Market Capitalization Reaches $1.72 Million (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. PayPie has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $1,620.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded 81.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

PayPie Token Profile

PPP is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

