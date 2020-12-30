Peercoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $48,118.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and $48,118.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00041963 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,683,886 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

