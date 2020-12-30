PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Cap Tops $155,669.95

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $155,669.95 and $162.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00022706 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001165 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002116 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,410,658 coins and its circulating supply is 41,202,966 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

