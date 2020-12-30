PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Shares Gap Down to $3.21

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.04. PermRock Royalty Trust shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PermRock Royalty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 30.21%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

About PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

