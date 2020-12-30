Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to post earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. Perrigo reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $44.55 on Friday. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

