Peter J. Bragdon Sells 1,319 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

COLM opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $101.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.18.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 832.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COLM. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

