Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) Sets New 1-Year High at $442.00

Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 442 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 439.40 ($5.74), with a volume of 269404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.62).

Several research analysts have weighed in on PETS shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 296.11 ($3.87).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 396.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 329.76. The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 1,369,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02), for a total value of £5,257,286.40 ($6,868,678.34).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

