Phantasma Price Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Phantasma token can now be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Bitbns. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $134,608.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,846.97 or 0.99556044 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019622 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00011513 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00051020 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Gate.io, Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

