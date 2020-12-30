PieDAO DOUGH v2 Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,070.00 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $40,070.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002886 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00133667 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00187802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.17 or 0.00582799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00313620 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00020460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00052780 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 73,340,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,040,527 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

