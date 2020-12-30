Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $117.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Natural is a leading upstream energy firm with a footprint in Permian — the most prolific oil resource in the United States. Notably, it has agreed to acquire Parsley Energy through a $4.5 billion all-stock deal. In the Permian, the combined company will have 930,000 net acres with a daily production capacity of 558 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Its proved reserves will likely rise by 65%. Moreover, the company is targeting a total annual return to shareholders to be 10% or more. Also, the firm has a strong balance sheet, with low debt. However, rising production costs will hurt the company's bottom line. Moreover, the weak oil price has been disrupting Pioneer Natural’s upstream operations. Also, rising costs will hurt the upstream company’s profit levels. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.09.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $110.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,555 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $897,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $99,705,000 after acquiring an additional 543,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,772 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

