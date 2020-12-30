PIVX (PIVX) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. PIVX has a total market cap of $21.77 million and $178,747.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00022310 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002610 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 64,983,503 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.