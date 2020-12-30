Pizza 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $67.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Pizza token can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pizza has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $537,333.77 and $67.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003149 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012881 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

Buying and Selling Pizza

