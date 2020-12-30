PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,159,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in PJT Partners by 290.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 126,742 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 90.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,679,000 after buying an additional 98,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,518,000 after buying an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 75,715 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

PJT opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.