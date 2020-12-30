PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE:PJT opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.82. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the third quarter worth about $860,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

