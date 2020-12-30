PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded PJT Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82. PJT Partners has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $8,159,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in PJT Partners by 290.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 90.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 75,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.