Planet Fitness Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 5,719 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 979% compared to the average volume of 530 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 181.76, a P/E/G ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,239,851.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,703 shares of company stock worth $48,306,224 in the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Planet Fitness by 352.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $113,000.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

