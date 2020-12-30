Planet Fitness Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 5,719 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 979% compared to the average volume of 530 put options.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.94.
Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 181.76, a P/E/G ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65.
In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,239,851.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,703 shares of company stock worth $48,306,224 in the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Planet Fitness by 352.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $113,000.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
