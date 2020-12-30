Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Shares Down 8.8%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 2,631,678 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 810,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

