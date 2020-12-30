Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $5.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $738.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.09. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $31,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $546,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,544 shares of company stock worth $1,031,331. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

