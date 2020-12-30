Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 5.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.57. Approximately 34,695,858 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 23,734,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

Specifically, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,417,262 shares of company stock worth $75,760,139 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Plug Power by 15.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Plug Power by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

