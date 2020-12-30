Polkastarter 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.01 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Polkastarter token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $28.69 million and $7.01 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded up 54.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00026880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00134845 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00188782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.43 or 0.00588117 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00313808 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00053852 BTC.

Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,390,023 tokens. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

