Polyient Games Governance Token Price Up 13.9% Over Last Week (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be purchased for $131.09 or 0.00461740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $226,463.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00131926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.69 or 0.00587172 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00155662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00309388 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00051631 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

