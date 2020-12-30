PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $35.08 Average PT from Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. BidaskClub downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

PPL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,591,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PPL will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

