PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Hits New 1-Year High at $124.79

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $124.79 and last traded at $124.37, with a volume of 1731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.53.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.43.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,190,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,564,000 after purchasing an additional 637,082 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,042,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,960,000 after acquiring an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 704,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,585 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.