Propy (PRO) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Propy has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $89,237.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0803 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Propy has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00039312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00284375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.55 or 0.01984471 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a token. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official website is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.