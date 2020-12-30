ProShares Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) Trading Up 0.3%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

ProShares Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MYY)’s stock price were up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.45. Approximately 4,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 30,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYY. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,632,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MYY)

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short MidCap400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short MidCap400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.