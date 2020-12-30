ProShares Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) Trading Up 0.3%

ProShares Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MYY)’s stock price were up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.45. Approximately 4,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 30,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYY. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,632,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

