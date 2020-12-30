ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.48

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

