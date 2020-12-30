ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Trading Up 5.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)’s share price were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 7,060,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,251,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

