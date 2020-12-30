PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.30 and last traded at $127.30. Approximately 254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average of $120.07.

About PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF)

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

