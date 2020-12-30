PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.57

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.57 and last traded at $119.30, with a volume of 18 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.67 and its 200-day moving average is $90.49. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $29,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,870.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $665,419.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,911 shares of company stock worth $1,290,747 in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

