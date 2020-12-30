Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on NILSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Societe Generale raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NILSY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

