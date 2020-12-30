Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 794,203 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 225,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

