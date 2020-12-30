Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $0.90. Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 990,495 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$48.41 million and a PE ratio of -6.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.26.

Get Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) alerts:

Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, as well as includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.