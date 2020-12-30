PumaPay Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. PumaPay has a total market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $65,583.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00285929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00026399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PMA is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,826,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Coinall, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

