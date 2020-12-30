PWR Coin (PWR) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 72.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $267,031.23 and approximately $5.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PWR Coin has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,572.87 or 0.99792821 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00028602 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020251 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.69 or 0.00378891 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.49 or 0.00504863 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00139178 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00035090 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.