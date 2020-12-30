Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC’s FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.
SMCAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded SMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.
About SMC
SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.
Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.