Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC’s FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

SMCAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded SMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

SMC stock opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 10.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.93. SMC has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

