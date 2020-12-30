QIAGEN (QGEN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/14/2020 – QIAGEN had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/10/2020 – QIAGEN had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas.

12/9/2020 – QIAGEN had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/9/2020 – QIAGEN had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/26/2020 – QIAGEN was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating.

11/11/2020 – QIAGEN had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/10/2020 – QIAGEN was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/4/2020 – QIAGEN had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. 8,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,765.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $483.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 196.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,747,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,007 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 52,449.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,466,000 after purchasing an additional 658,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 905.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 650,114 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the second quarter worth approximately $24,226,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the third quarter worth approximately $24,767,000. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

