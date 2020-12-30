Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) Trading Down 5.7%

Q&K International Group Limited (NYSE:QK)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 53,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 14,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

Q&K International Group Company Profile (NYSE:QK)

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.