Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT)’s stock price rose 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 247,213 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 53,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quantum Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98.

Quantum Computing Inc focuses on the quantum computing and artificial intelligence software development activities. It intends to develop heterogeneous software that could run on various quantum platforms. Its products that are in development include financial portfolio optimizer, a software that would evaluate the potential return, risks, market volatility, and transaction costs of various portfolios to help financial advisors and investment managers decide on the optimal investment approach; and cybersecurity applications.

