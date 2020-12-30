Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Hits $11.73 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $11.73 million and $24,316.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00014754 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001576 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008724 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007871 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002622 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,929,608 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

