Quasarcoin Trading 107.3% Higher This Week (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $15,936.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 107.3% against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

