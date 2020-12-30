Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

QDEL stock opened at $181.18 on Monday. Quidel has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.39 and a 200 day moving average of $221.43.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Quidel’s revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,441.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,743 shares of company stock worth $6,206,332. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 111.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,814,000 after buying an additional 1,525,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Quidel by 588.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,231 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Quidel by 2,433.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after purchasing an additional 256,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Quidel by 130.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,906,000 after purchasing an additional 219,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Quidel by 209.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 266,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,463,000 after purchasing an additional 180,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

