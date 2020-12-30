Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Radware worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDWR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Radware by 14.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth $253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Radware by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 106.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 82,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 30.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Radware had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Radware’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDWR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

