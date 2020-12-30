RAMP 24 Hour Volume Hits $625,729.00 (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One RAMP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RAMP has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $5.29 million and $625,729.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00026105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00134338 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00188072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.00592119 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00315196 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00020165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00053422 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,696,791 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

RAMP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.