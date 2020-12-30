Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,193.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $9,193.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00134227 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00187916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00587945 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00312623 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00053300 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,343,079,499 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

