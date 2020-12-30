Ravencoin Classic One Day Trading Volume Reaches $31,670.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $31,670.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00026378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00133136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.00587642 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00157089 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00310820 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00052226 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,778,475,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

