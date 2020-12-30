Raymond James Boosts Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Price Target to $56.00

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FBC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

NYSE FBC opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

