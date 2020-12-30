Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Plans Jan 21 Dividend of $0.23

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) declared a jan 21 dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2345 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by 13.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 244.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.7%.

O stock opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00. Realty Income has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

