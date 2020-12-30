Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Plans Jan 21 Dividend of $0.23

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) declared a jan 21 dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2345 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23.
Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by 13.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 244.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.7%.
O stock opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00. Realty Income has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62.
In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.
