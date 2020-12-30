Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) in the last few weeks:

12/30/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/14/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $162.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $190.00 to $215.00.

12/14/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $190.00 to $215.00.

12/8/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $192.00 to $204.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $214.00 to $197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $167.00 to $162.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $171.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,235. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 299.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

