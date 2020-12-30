Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE: PFSI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/28/2020 – PennyMac Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – PennyMac Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/14/2020 – PennyMac Financial Services is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2020 – PennyMac Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/2/2020 – PennyMac Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – PennyMac Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/9/2020 – PennyMac Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/6/2020 – PennyMac Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $68,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $1,203,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 302,675 shares of company stock worth $17,828,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $52,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

