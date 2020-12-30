Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Trading Down 5%

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s stock price was down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $19.09. Approximately 677,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 844,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

RRGB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $302.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,737,000 after acquiring an additional 244,317 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at $5,872,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 48.2% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 447,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 145,488 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

